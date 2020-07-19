Capital shift will further burden exchequer: CPI

K. Ramakrishna

VIJAYAWADA

19 July 2020 23:29 IST

Governor urged not to endorse capital Bills

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan not to endorse the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill, 2020.

In a letter to the Governor on Sunday, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna claimed that the State government had brought in the Bills against the aspirations of the people.

“All political parties, including the YSRCP, had supported the then TDP government’s move to develop the capital at Amaravati. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was the Leader of Opposition then, had stressed on the need for 33,000 acres to develop the capital, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid a foundation stone for the capital city at Amaravati and the Centre had released ₹1,550 crore for the purpose, pointed out Mr. Ramakrishna.

“Assembly, Secretariat, High Court, quarters for government employees, housing and etc are already in place. Shifting of the capital at this juncture would be a burden on the exchequer,” he said.