‘Capital shift only after COVID situation eases’

The process of shifting the capital will be taken up only after the situation arising out of the COVID-19 subsides, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has said.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, he reiterated that the government was committed to decentralisation. When asked to comment on the issue finding mention in the Governor’s address to the Legislature, he said it was included as it was very much in the reckoning.

Alleging that a section of the media was bent on writing negative reports, he specifically mentioned about the article on laterite reserves in the Lingampally reserve forest in East Godavari district published by a vernacular daily. “The government will not hesitate to take legal action if such media institutions continue to sling mud with factually incorrect reports,” the Minister warned.