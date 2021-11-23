Capital row: withdraw cases against protesters, CPI tells govt.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, in a statement on Monday, demanded the State government must withdraw all the cases registered against the people who were protesting against the shifting of capital from Amaravati.

“The development of the State has come to a standstill due to one mistake. The future is a big question. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should ensure all-round development of the State. He should convene an all-party meeting on decentralisation of development,” he said.

CPI (M) State secretary P. Madhu requested the Chief Minister to put an end to the row over the capital. “The YSRCP government should take steps for development of backward regions. It should mount pressure on the Centre for a package on lines of the Bundelkhand package for development of backward regions. It should ensure that Special Category Status (SCS) was accorded to Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

‘Shift HC to Kurnool’

Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samiti president Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy said that the government should see that a notification was issued for shifting the High Court to Kurnool.