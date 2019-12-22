Capital region on boil for second day

Villages in Thullur mandal continue to be on edge for the second consecutive day on Saturday as the local people stepped up agitation in protest against the State Government’s decision to have three Capitals.

The Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr.P.C and Section 30 of ht Police Act, but local residents continued to stage protests defying prohibitory orders.

Unprecedented scenes were witnessed on Saturday when unidentified persons defaced the walls of village secretariat offices in Thullur, Rayapudi, Malkapuram villages. The police registered three cases in Thullur police station.

In Malkapuram village, a group of people tried to barge on to the road leading to the Secretariat defying police. After entering into a heated altercation with the police, the locals were dispersed using mild force. Basing on video footage and images from body worn cameras, the Thullur police registered two cases.

A group of unidentified persons tried to obstruct a Rural Water Supply personnel from discharging his duties at Thullur. The person was identified and based on a complaint from locals, a case was registered against him.

Security tightened

Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao, who spent the day in the villages, said that police pickets had been set up as a precautionary measure and check-posts had been positioned at the entry points in villages. Further, the police warned people against resorting to any violence in view of prohibitory orders.

Meanwhile, a section of farmers continued to stage protests. Former MLA from Tadikonda Tenali Sravan Kumar said Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to decentralise administration and have three capitals smacked of political opportunism and warned the latter against playing with the emotions of the people. He said the TDP would step up agitation in future and continue to fight for farmers.