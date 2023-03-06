ADVERTISEMENT

Capital proposal of Visakhapatnam an advantage for us: YSRCP MLC candidate Sitamraju Sudhakar

March 06, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP leaders Avanapu Vikram and A. Bhavana campaigning for YSRCP graduate MLC candidate Sitamraju Sudhakar in Vizianagaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The proposal to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the State has become the main poll plank for YSRCP leaders campaigning for the party’s official nominee Sitamraju Sudhakar in graduate MLC election, scheduled for March 13.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone, Mr. Sitamraju Sudhakar said he completed the first round of the campaign in all Assembly constituencies of Vizianagaram, Srikakuam and Parvatipuram districts. “North Andhra is the most backward region in the State. Its progress is possible only when Visakhapatnam is made executive capital of the State.”

YSRCP senior leader Avanapu Vikram and Vizianagaram District Cooperative Marketing Society chairperson Avanapu Bhavana met graduate voters in Bank Colony, Alakananda Colony and other parts of Vizianagaram on Monday.

Speaking to media persons here, Mr. Vikram said Mr. Sudhakar’s victory would pave the way for further development in North Andhra region. “Global Investors Summit has instilled confidence among the voters that more industrial units would come up in the region. They are sure to vote for Mr. Sudhakar.”

