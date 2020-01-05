Capital: police prevent TDP from holding roundtable

The Rayadurg police on Saturday detained former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu and a few TDP workers outside the Arya-Vysya Kalyanamandapam when they staged a dharna for not allowing them to conduct a roundtable on the Capital issue.

When the TDP announced an all-party meeting at Rayadurg, YSRCP MLA representing the constituency Kapu Ramachandra Reddy expressed his desire to participate in it.

But the police, anticipating clashes between the YSRCP and TDP workers, stopped the MLA from proceeding to the venue and locked the function hall, preventing the TDP from organising the roundtable.

Criticising the police, the TDP leaders staged a dharna outside the kalyanamandapam, forcing the police to remove them from the place stating that Section 30 was in force. After detaining them at the police station, the police released them later.