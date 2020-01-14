Capital: Naidu sticks to demand for referendum

Telugu Desam Party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has challenged the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to face elections afresh if it is confident that the three capitals proposal is correct. He has reiterated that he will quit politics if the people voted YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) back to power.

Connecting the Sankranti, harvest festival, with the ongoing agitation against shifting of the capital to Visakhapatnam from Amaravati, Mr. Naidu chose to burn the copies of the reports of G.N. Rao committee and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in the ‘bhogi’ mantalu (bonfire) in the city on Tuesday.

Farmers and Save Amavarati activists celebrated what they called Amaravati Sankranti and burnt the copies of the two reports.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Naidu said that shifting of capital was an event as devastating as a tsunami. Any political party supporting the proposal would be washed away in the tsunami wave. Amaravati was equidistant from all places in the State. Except for YSR Congress Party, everyone felt that Amaravati should be the sole capital of the State. Let the State government conduct a referendum on three capitals concept, he said, adding, “the State government should face the election if it were confident that its decision is correct. I will quit politics if the people supported the YSR Congress.”

Shifting a few offices would not lead to the development of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. Nowhere in the world, a concept of three capitals existed. Andhra Pradesh has become a laughing stock with the government’s decision, he said.

Amaravati Sankranti

At various places in Krishna and Guntur districts, the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi JAC organised ‘Amaravati Sankranti’ on Tuesday. The TDP leaders joined them in the protest on the first day of the three-day festivities.

Mr. Naidu, who used to celebrate Sankranti festival in his native village Naravaripalle in Chittoor district every year, reached here in early hours to participate in the protest.

The JAC members, holding placards, raised slogans against the government’s plans. Recalling that he used to celebrate Sankranti at his native place every year, Mr. Naidu called upon the people to contribute their might to protect the historic importance of Amaravati. He also cautioned that future would be bleak if any attempt was made to divide the capital.