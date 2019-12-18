Capital location not in Centre’s purview: GVL

While insisting that it was the State government’s responsibility to protect the interests of the farmers in Amaravati, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said on Wednesday that the location of the Capital city was not in the purview of the Centre.

He said the Andhra Pradesh Government should lend clarity on what exactly it planned to do with the lands given by the farmers for the construction of the Capital city Amaravati if it intended to go ahead with the idea of having three Capitals mooted by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Assembly.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Mr. Narasimha Rao said the State government should also tell how it planned to take forward Amaravati, where huge sums were spent by the TDP government, as the legislative capital of A.P.

‘Probe charges’

He stated that the charges of corruption in the allotment of lands in Amaravati and insider trading should be investigated.

The YSRCP government seemed to be implementing some of the recommendations of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee, which were completely ignored by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, he stated.

The State government should not keep people in the dark. The Chief Minister said in the Assembly that the expert committee would be submitting its report soon and, hopefully, the government would take the same into account before announcing its final decision, the MP observed.