Capital land for up to ₹4 cr. per acre for institutions

A Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has recommended the State government to collect ₹50 lakh to the ₹4 crore per acre while giving away lands to institutions and organisations in capital region.

The land would be handed over to the institutions only after payment of prescribed amount.

The GoM on Friday has categorised the institutions, organisations etc., into different categories such as health, education, Central government organisations, State government organisations, banks, hotels and business establishments, and State government corporations. Depending upon the category and land required, the rate for the land would be fixed.

These decisions, however, have to be ratified by the State Cabinet.

1,000 acres allotted

The government so far allocated 1,000 acres to 29 institutions. Land was handed over to some of them. SRM, VIT universities have started construction of buildings there. Amrita University would commence academic session from 2018-19. NIT buildings are also under construction.

Land is proposed to be allocated to the Indo-UK Hospital (150 acre), GR Shetty Medical College (100 acre), Nandamuri Basavataraka Rama Rao Memorial Cancer Foundation, Central University, Reserve Bank of India (11 acre), Nabard (4.3 acre), Apcob, SBI, Andhra Bank, Syndicate Bank and other banks, LIC of India, Food Corporation of India, Indian Navy (15 acre) Comptroller and Auditor General of India (17 acre), Rail India Technical Economic Services (1 acre), Indian Oil Corporation, HPCL, etc A.P. Civil Supplies Corporation, APNRT (4.5 acre), Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Smriti Vanam (20 acre), State Forensic Laboratory (3 acre), LV Prasad Eye Hospital (12.5acre), KIMS Health University, Hospital (40 acre), Xavier School of Management (30 acre) and Pullela Gopichand Academy (12 acre).

The GoM also decided to allot land to the RBI and the Navy at different places for housing accommodation of their employees.

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao, Principal Secretaries Ravichandra, Ajay Jain, CRDA Commissioner Ch. Sridhar, Special Commissioner V. Ramamohan Rao and others were present.