Capital: JAC to intensify agitation

Members of the Joint Action Committee of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti in Prakasam district on Thursday decided to intensify their agitation against the move to shift the capital from Amaravati. A resolution to this effect was adopted by the JAC at a meeting chaired by its chairman Nalluri Venkateswarlu, popularly known as 'Anna'.

Underscoring the need for a sustained campaign to exert pressure on the YSR Congress Party government, he announced that the members of the JAC, cutting across partyline, would observe relay fast from Friday.

“We will undertake more serious forms of protest, including road blockade at the district, mandal and village levels, if the Jagan Mohan Reddy government remains indifferent to the demand for developing the State capital at Amaravati,” he said. The JAC decided to form JACs in all the 12 constituencies and resort to different forms of protest at the mandal and village levels.

People from different walks of life should come to the streets in support of the Amaravati farmers who had sacrificed their land in the larger interest of the State which had been formed without a capital by the then UPA government at Centre, opined Acharya N.G. Ranga Kisan Samastha president Alla Venkateswara Rao, who led a protest march on the arterial Kurnool road later in the day.

Former Environments Minister Sidda Raghava Rao said it was unfortunate the State government was trying to suppress the democratic protest by using the police.

Former Kanigiri MLA M. Ugra Narasimha Reddy wanted a maximum number of voters to file nominations en masse in the coming local body elections to express their resentment over the government’s three capitals move.

Support to farmers

Former MLAs Sai Kalpana Reddy, Edara Haribabu, D. Janardhana Rao, M. Ashok Reddy, Jana Sena Party Ongole Lok Sabha constituency in-charge Sk. Riaz expressed solidarity with the agitating farmers in Amaravati. It was high time people resorted to agitation across the State as the future of the members of GenX was at stake, they said.