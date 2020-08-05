Capital issue: Naidu seeks Modi’s intervention

VIJAYAWADA

05 August 2020 23:51 IST

Reminds PM of assurances during Amaravati foundation stone-laying ceremony

In an apparent bid to put the onus on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Union government regarding the Amaravati issue, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has underscored the need for the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in resolving the three Capitals issue.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that Mr. Modi should resolve the Amaravati row like he solved the decades-old Ayodhya problem.

Hailing Mr. Modi for laying a foundation stone for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, Mr. Naidu said it was a lasting solution for a long-pending issue that marked nation-wide ‘kar sevas’ and ‘rath yatras’.

Just like how sacred soil was brought from 2,000 shrines and purified water brought from 100 rivers for Ayodhya foundation, sacred soil and water was brought from 171 shrines and 35 rivers for Amaravati Capital foundation. Mr. Modi himself fetched soil from Parliament and water from the Yamuna when he laid the foundation stone for Amaravati, he recalled.

The Centre cautioned the State government several times on the cancellation of PPEs relating to global solar companies. Those investors’ problems were finally solved with the intervention of the Centre and with the orders of the courts, he said.

In respect of Amaravati also, the MoUs were signed with 29,000 farmers who gave away 33,000 acres of their ancestral lands for constructing Capital for all five crore people. The Centre had to protect the rights and future of these farmers as well as the whole State, Mr. Naidu said, adding, “Parliament was witness to how Mr. Modi held out an assurance to the five crore people of A.P. that the Central Government would do everything possible to develop Amaravati into a great Capital city.”

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had not responded to the demand to withdraw the Capital shifting decision or go for fresh elections as a referendum. “The ruling YSRCP leaders ran away from our challenge. This Chief Minister says he comes from a family that stands by its word and never breaks promises. Now, his actions show that his government has no credibility. The Chief Minister has no authority to change State Capital as per his whims and fancies,” Mr. Naidu added.