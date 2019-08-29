Capital issue: Lakshmi Parvati blames Opposition

YSRCP general secretary N. Lakshmi Parvati has charged the Opposition with creating a controversy on the Capital issue and asserted that neither Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy nor party leaders talked about shifting it to Donakonda.

She assailed the BJP’s present stand on Amaravati, pointing out that in the past it had alleged that one section benefited from the location of the Capital and large-scale irregularities in its construction.

“Now, half of the TDP appears to be in the BJP. Instead of taking that party’s line, they are mouthing the arguments of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu,” she said at a press conference here on Wednesday. The BJP should think about it, Ms. Parvati said.

The Communists and the BJP had spoken vociferously about injustice to the farmers in the past. The farmers had even represented their woes to Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on how fertile lands had been taken away. Even the World Bank had denied assistance to the Capital after a visit, learning about the objections from the farmers, she recalled.

Snipe at Naidu

Mr. Naidu, who had relentlessly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the elections, was now not talking about the SCS or other promises made at the time of bifurcation, she said, and added that the TDP chief seemed to have surrendered to the BJP. She accused Mr. Naidu of hijacking the TDP founded by NTR and sacrificing its interests as was seen in the party being wiped out in Telangana.

Accusing Mr. Naidu of not keeping his promises, she said the unemployment allowance promised was given one month before elections.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the other hand, appointed a large number of youth in the ward and village secretariats and as volunteers, she said.