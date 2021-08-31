Capital is where CM stays, says Goutam Reddy

Constitution does not have any mention of capital, says Minister

Minister for Information Technology and Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said that the capital is where the Chief Minister stays to administer the State.

Speaking to the media after participating in the Chittoor District Review Committee (DRC) meeting here on Tuesday as the in-charge Minister, he sought to brush aside the misapprehensions over the issue of capital. He said the capital could be Vijayawada, Pulivendula, Vizag or any other place. “The Constitution does not have any mention of capital and the seat of administration is where the Chief Minister functions from,” he said.

Recalling the Sribagh pact, he said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken a clear stand in tune with people’s aspirations. “Accordingly, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kurnool have been announced as the economic, legislative and judicial capitals of the State,” Mr. Goutham Reddy added.

At the review meeting earlier, he urged the public to stay safe with the likelihood of the delta variant of COVID-19 feared to surface in the coming days in the form of a third wave.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy and Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy said Chittoor district was well ahead in implementing the Mr. Jagan’s pet projects ‘Navaratnalu’ and in reaching the benefits of the welfare schemes to the deserving beneficiaries.

Members of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy (Tirupati), N. Reddeppa (Chittoor), legislators B. Karunakar Reddy (Tirupati), B. Madhusudhan Reddy (Srikalahasti), A. Srinivasulu (Chittoor) and Collector M. Hari Narayanan were among the participants.