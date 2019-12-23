Andhra Pradesh

Capital: everyone’s interest will be taken care of, says Sawhney

more-in

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Sunday stated that the State government would take care of everybody’s interest in developing the State Capital.

Speaking to mediapersons here after having darshan at the Subramanyeswara temple, Ms. Sawhney, in response to the ongoing agitation in Amaravati over the decision of developing the capital in three locations, said that the State government was conscious (of interest of all the stakeholders).

On G.N. Rao Committee’s recommendations, Ms. Sawhney said the State government’s policies on the capital are in the public domain.

Ms. Sawhney on Sunday visited Hamsaladeevi beach and other tourist attractions in Diviseema and expressed her keen interest to give a fillip to tourism in the Diviseema region.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 1:02:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/capital-everyones-interest-will-be-taken-care-of-says-sawhney/article30375193.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY