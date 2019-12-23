Capital: everyone’s interest will be taken care of, says Sawhney

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Sunday stated that the State government would take care of everybody’s interest in developing the State Capital.

Speaking to mediapersons here after having darshan at the Subramanyeswara temple, Ms. Sawhney, in response to the ongoing agitation in Amaravati over the decision of developing the capital in three locations, said that the State government was conscious (of interest of all the stakeholders).

On G.N. Rao Committee’s recommendations, Ms. Sawhney said the State government’s policies on the capital are in the public domain.

Ms. Sawhney on Sunday visited Hamsaladeevi beach and other tourist attractions in Diviseema and expressed her keen interest to give a fillip to tourism in the Diviseema region.