Capital case: HC tells Chief Secretary to file additional counter

After hearing arguments, bench posts matter to October 5

A three-judge bench of the High Court posted the batch of writ petitions related to the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Acts, to October 5 and directed the respondents, including Chief Secretary of the government, to file additional counters by that date.

Justices Rakesh Kumar, M. Satyanarayana Murthy and U. Durga Prasad Rao took up the writ pleas numbering over 80.

During Monday’s hearing, advocates representing the farmers and other petitioners argued that the Central government was obliged to sort out the issue of ‘three capitals’ and insisted that the proposal was in blatant violation of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and other statutes.

Guest house in Vizag

Referring to the construction of the State guest house in Visakhapatnam, which the petitioners alleged was a part of shifting of the executive capital, Advocate-General S. Sriram said the guest house had to be built whether or not the capital moved to the port city.

Construction of the guest house in Visakhapatnam when status quo is in force amounted to contempt of court and that it warranted appropriate action, the petitioners’ advocates argued.