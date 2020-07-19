Capital Bills go against spirit of State Reorganisation Act: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

19 July 2020

In a letter, he urges Governor to factor in all aspects before deciding on them

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to consider the provisions of the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, the sacrifices made by farmers of Amaravati, and the decision taken by the Legislative Council before making up his mind on the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill.

‘Vendetta politics’

In a letter addressed to the Governor on Sunday, Mr. Naidu alleged that the YSRCP government, in pursuit of vendetta politics, had brought in the two Bills to pave the way for establishment of three capitals on the ruins of the existing capital city, Amaravati.

“The Government of Andhra Pradesh has so far incurred around ₹10,000 crore in developing infrastructure and creating basic amenities in Amaravati. There is no need to invest any money hereafter, as Amaravati has been designed as a self-finance project. It has been designed to be a city on a par with national and international standards,” Mr. Naidu said.

Council decision

He further said that the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, categorically states that there shall be only one capital for the State of Andhra Pradesh. “Thus, the Bills tabled and passed by the Legislative Assembly are not in line with the established customs of parliamentary procedures in India,” he observed.

The Legislative Council did not reject the Bills, but referred them to the Select Committee, he said.

When the Bills were introduced for the second time, the council did not consider them as they were pending with the Select Committee, he added.

“This unmindful act of the YSRCP government poses a bleak future to the Telugu people. Amaravati is not only conceived and envisaged for the needs of contemporary times but also to cater to the requirements of the future generations,” Mr. Naidu said in his letter, and urged the Governor to consider these facts and take a decision accordingly in the larger interest of the people of Andhra Pradesh.