ADVERTISEMENT

Cape size vessel with 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of coal arrives at Krishnapatnam Port

Published - September 11, 2024 06:48 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

A cape size vessel named MV Yan Li arrived at Adani Krishnapatnam Port on Wednesday morning. The vessel anchored at berth no. 3 of the port with 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of coal from South Africa. This is the first time that a huge ship has arrived here after dredging. MV Yan Li is 288.88 metres in length and 17.48 metres in depth.

Adani Krishnapatnam Port CEO G.J. Rao, and Jagdish Patel performed special prayers on the occasion of the ship’s arrival. COO Rajan Babu, Captain Rajit Garg, Captain Sahu, Head of Corporate Affairs G. Venugopal, Administration Head Ganesh Sharma, S.K. Juned, Md. Siraj, and heads of various departments also participated in this programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US