Cape size vessel with 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of coal arrives at Krishnapatnam Port

A cape size vessel named MV Yan Li arrived at Adani Krishnapatnam Port on Wednesday morning. The vessel anchored at berth no. 3 of the port with 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of coal from South Africa. This is the first time that a huge ship has arrived here after dredging. MV Yan Li is 288.88 metres in length and 17.48 metres in depth.

Adani Krishnapatnam Port CEO G.J. Rao, and Jagdish Patel performed special prayers on the occasion of the ship’s arrival. COO Rajan Babu, Captain Rajit Garg, Captain Sahu, Head of Corporate Affairs G. Venugopal, Administration Head Ganesh Sharma, S.K. Juned, Md. Siraj, and heads of various departments also participated in this programme.