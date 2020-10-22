Can’t afford to let down guard against COVID, says Collector

Awareness rallies taken out in Vizag

Following instructions from the State government to organise Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities to create awareness on COVID-19 for the next 10 days, Collector V. Vinay Chand along with frontline workers and officials from various departments took part in a rally on Beach Road here on Wednesday. The rally was taken up from YSR Statue near Park Hotel Junction to the INS Kursura Submarine museum.

The participants held various placards stating measures to follow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that if people start to ignore basic COVID-19 safety norms assuming that cases are on the decline, it would lead to the possibility of a second wave of infections. “The public should remember three basic norms – wearing masks, physical distancing and sanitising without fail. People should not forget the suggestions made by doctors and can contact toll-free number 104 in case they suffer breathing problems,” he said.

The Collector also asked the officials of APSRTC, Revenue and police departments as well as staff of private offices and PSUs to organise awareness drives on COVID-19. “Managements must make sure that everyone wears a mask without fail. Utilise publicity material, hoarding, messages, cable networks, and FM radios to drive the message home,” he said.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) P.S. Surya Narayana, and Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar took part.

Meanwhile, Narsipatnam MLA P. Uma Shankar Ganesh flagged off a COVID-19 awareness rally in Narsipatnam Town on Wednesday. A number of frontline COVID-19 workers walked from Abids Centre to Sri Kanya theatre junction. Appealing to the public to continue following safety measures, he thanked the frontline workers for their services during the pandemic.