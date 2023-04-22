HamberMenu
Canoes donated to Nagayalanka athletes

April 22, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua and Green Stone Real Estates managing director Appikatla Apparao have jointly donated three canoes to athletes from Nagayalanka at Machilipatnam.

According to a release, the canoes were donated at a programme on Friday. The athletes won medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 held in Madhya Pradesh in January this year.

Mr. Joshua appreciated the athletes for bagging medals in canoe slalom at the national-level event. He said the athletes would be able to practice well using the canoes given to them.

