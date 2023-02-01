Cannot continue in YSRCP any longer, says Nellore Rural legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

February 01, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - NELLORE

Reiterating the allegation that his phone is being tapped at the behest of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leadership, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, the ruling party MLA from Nellore Rural, has announced his parting of ways with the party.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said that he “cannot continue in the party when I am looked at with suspicion.”

Though there was 15 more months for the current term to end, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said he was against continuing in the YSRCP any longer.

Stating that he was perplexed as to why such an “ill-treatment” was meted out to him when he had sailed with the family of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for three generations, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said he had raised issues concerning the people frankly in various fora, including Zilla Parishad and District Development Review Committee meetings.

“I have been asked to change my style of functioning. I have not done anything wrong,” he asserted.

Playing from his mobile phone a conversation with his friend that was purportedly tapped by the Intelligence wing chief allegedly to blackmail him, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said he would complain to the Union Home Ministry about the issue.

Questioning party’s regional coordinator Balineni Srinivasa Reddy’s assertion that his phone had not been tapped, Mr. Sridhar Reddy challenged the party leadership to disprove the charge.

“Phone tapping is not an issue concerning myself alone. Judges, bureaucrats, and media barons are no exception,” he said.

Jagan reviews situation

Meanwhile, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy , taking note of the swift-paced political developments, had detailed discussions with the senior party leaders and officials on the action to be taken against those working against the party from the district where the YSRCP had won all the 10 Assembly seats in 2019.

The YSRCP is considering the names of, among others, Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and Anam Vijayakumar Reddy for the post of party in-charge for the Nellore Rural Assembly segment, according to party sources.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy was among the disappointed aspirants for ministership when the Chief Minister went for a Cabinet revamp mid way through the five-year term.

Senior YSRCP MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy had also made a similar allegation against the leadership.