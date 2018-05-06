Candlelight protest

Former MLA Malladi Vishna and his supporters took out a candlelight rally to register their protest against the government’s failure to curb atrocities against women that are on the rise in the recent times.

The protest began at Lenin centre and covered the main streets of Governorpet and Gandhinagar.

Mr Vishnu said that the government failed to promote awareness about heinous crimes.

The rally was taken out in response to a call given by YSR Congress party leader Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy.