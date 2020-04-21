Candlelight protest by doctors today

Doctors and medical institutions in the city will light candles at 9 p.m. on Wednesday (April 21) in response to a call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), as a symbolic protest against the growing attacks on doctors across the country.

“The protest’s theme, ‘Doctors melting while serving, just like a candle melts while giving light to the environment’, is an indication of the trauma being faced by doctors who are being subjected to attacks despite being on the frontlines against the COVID-19 pandemic. If the Centre fails to bring out an ordinance to curb violence against doctors and healthcare personnel, it would be followed by a ‘Black Day’ on April 23, with doctors attending to their duties wearing black badges,” said IMA Visakhapatnam branch president P.A. Ramani.

IMA has been seeking legislation against violence on doctors for the last 15 years. Government doctors have become soft targets and the Centre is using ESMA to curb protests. Doctors are also being denied dignity in death, Mr. Ramani said.