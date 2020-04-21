Andhra Pradesh

Candlelight protest by doctors today

The IMA has called for a symbolic protest against the growing attacks on doctors in the country

Doctors and medical institutions in the city will light candles at 9 p.m. on Wednesday (April 21) in response to a call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), as a symbolic protest against the growing attacks on doctors across the country.

“The protest’s theme, ‘Doctors melting while serving, just like a candle melts while giving light to the environment’, is an indication of the trauma being faced by doctors who are being subjected to attacks despite being on the frontlines against the COVID-19 pandemic. If the Centre fails to bring out an ordinance to curb violence against doctors and healthcare personnel, it would be followed by a ‘Black Day’ on April 23, with doctors attending to their duties wearing black badges,” said IMA Visakhapatnam branch president P.A. Ramani.

IMA has been seeking legislation against violence on doctors for the last 15 years. Government doctors have become soft targets and the Centre is using ESMA to curb protests. Doctors are also being denied dignity in death, Mr. Ramani said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2020 11:46:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/candlelight-protest-by-doctors-today/article31400607.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY