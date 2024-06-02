ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates hold special training programmes for counting agents

Published - June 02, 2024 05:59 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

Internal training enables agents to register objections in case of malpractice, they say

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates of all major political parties have conducted special training programmes for agents ahead of the vote counting scheduled for Tuesday, June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since close contests are expected at most centres, the candidates are taking utmost care to ensure the counting process is executed fairly. They have already visited the strongrooms at Lendi Engineering College and JNTU-GV-Vizianagaram, where the ‘electronic voting machines’ (EVMs) are stored, to verify the security arrangements there.

TDP Rajam candidate Kondru Murali Mohan said the party would be careful until the counting process was completed, “although exit polls predicted a clear mandate in his favour.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Vizianagaram TDP MP candidate Kalisetti Appalanaidu said that the internal training enabled agents to register objections in case of malpractice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made at the counting centres. Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika said three-layer security had been arranged to prevent untoward incidents at counting centres.

In a pressmeet, Srikakulam Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon said that around 2,000 employees would take part in the counting process. He said that the results for Amadalavalasa would be out first and that for Patapatnam would be last.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US