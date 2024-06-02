Candidates hold special training programmes for counting agents

Candidates of all major political parties have conducted special training programmes for agents ahead of the vote counting scheduled for Tuesday, June 4.

Since close contests are expected at most centres, the candidates are taking utmost care to ensure the counting process is executed fairly. They have already visited the strongrooms at Lendi Engineering College and JNTU-GV-Vizianagaram, where the ‘electronic voting machines’ (EVMs) are stored, to verify the security arrangements there.

TDP Rajam candidate Kondru Murali Mohan said the party would be careful until the counting process was completed, “although exit polls predicted a clear mandate in his favour.”

Vizianagaram TDP MP candidate Kalisetti Appalanaidu said that the internal training enabled agents to register objections in case of malpractice.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made at the counting centres. Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika said three-layer security had been arranged to prevent untoward incidents at counting centres.

In a pressmeet, Srikakulam Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon said that around 2,000 employees would take part in the counting process. He said that the results for Amadalavalasa would be out first and that for Patapatnam would be last.

