ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates go temple hopping ahead of poll results in Andhra Pradesh

Published - May 26, 2024 06:09 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

MLA and MP candidates seek divine intervention through temple visits ahead of election results on June 4; YSRCP’s Tekkali MLA candidate Duvvada Srinivas, Vizianagaram MP candidate Bellana Chandrasekhar and Nellimarla MLA candidate Baddukonda Appala Naidu are among those who went on pilgrimage recently

K Srinivasa Rao

A majority of MLA and MP candidates who contested in the Assembly and General elections held on May 13 have been going on temple hopping while they await the poll results scheduled for June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidates from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram are no exception. YSRCP Tekkali MLA candidate Duvvada Srinivas is among the many candidates who have visited temples during the three-week gap between the elections and the result day.

He recently went on a pilgrimage across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. He visited the temples of Madhura Meenakshi and Nataraja’s temples in Chidambaram, Arunachalam, and Tirumala temple shrines. “I have spared no effort to campaign for the elections in Tekkali. Now, I need God’s support to win. So, I visited various temples,” said Mr. Srinivas.

While YSRCP MP candidate for Vizianagaram Bellana Chandrasekhar and Nellimarla’s YSRCP MLA candidate Baddukonda Appala Naidu also visited Tirumala, Arunachalam, Srisailam and other temples recently, Rajam YSRCP MLA candidate Tale Rajesh offered prayers in the Peddammatalli temple in Hyderabad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the YSRCP candidate and sitting MLA of S. Kota left for the U.S.A. to spend time with his family members there.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US