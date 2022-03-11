Cancer specialist Dattatreyudu meets Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan

Reviews proposals to set up Cancer Care Centre in Tirupati

Reviews proposals to set up Cancer Care Centre in Tirupati

Oncologist and Adviser (Cancer Care) N. Dattatreyudu met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office here on Friday.

During the meeting, they discussed cancer prevention measures and advanced treatment methods. The State Government will set up comprehensive cancer care hospitals at Tirupati, Vishakapatnam and one between Vijayawada and Guntur and also one special cancer care centre for children in Tirupati.

Dr. Dattatreyudu and renowned doctor in America Ashok Kumar Konduru reviewed the Cancer Care Centre which will be set up in Tirupati and submitted the report to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister directed them to focus on screening along with treatment, and also on HPV vaccination, and said detecting cancer at early stage would save the lives of the patients. He asked them to prepare a plan to ensure that the poor also got better treatment facilities for cancer.

Dr. Dattatreyudu has prepared the DPR on cancer care centres ensuring that treatment was available to everyone. The discussions focussed on ensuring cancer treatment in the State so that the patients did not go to other States.

Dr. Ashok Kumar and TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy were present.