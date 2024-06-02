Cancer screening programme for 30-plus launched at Homi Bhabha hospital in Visakhapatnam

The Government of Andhra Pradesh, in collaboration with Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Institute of Visakhapatnam as the apex centre and the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the technical partner, has started a Comprehensive Cancer Screening Programme (CCSP) for people aged 30 and above.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement released by the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare on Sunday, June 2, said that the initiative aims to screen for three common types of cancers—breast, oral cavity (dental) and cervical cancers. Screenings will be conducted by Community Health Officers (CHO) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM), along with Medical Officers (MOs) at the Village Health Clinic level.

Individuals showing abnormal results will be referred to designated medical colleges in each district for further diagnosis and management. Medical colleges have established preventive oncology units where treatment would be provided.

A series of training sessions are being conducted to ensure the initiative’s effective implementation. The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Institute has been designated as the apex centre, which is responsible for sensitising training of preventive oncology units in medical colleges.

The aim is to improve early detection and management of cancer across Andhra Pradesh, leveraging the expertise of medical colleges and secondary care hospitals and ensuring that primary healthcare providers are well-equipped to support this critical public health effort.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.