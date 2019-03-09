Cancer screening on wheels for women in Rayalaseema

The cancer screening initiative of the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in the form of a ‘Pink Bus’ is helping ensure that women are in the pink.

On the International Women’s Day on Friday, the bus reached Kammapalli near Tirupati, where the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) unit also chipped in.

As part of an initiative of SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor T.S. Ravikumar, the bus is going around Rayalaseema to distribute sanitary napkins to women and school-going adolescent girls and screen them for cancer.

Health database

At Kammapalli, 4,500 units (eight per pack) of napkins, donated by Alok Agarwal, were given away to women. Moreover, 65 women were screened for breast, cervical and oral cancers.

Simultaneously, the SVIMS and the Kammapalli primary health centre surveyed 317 households there to create a larger health database. Meanwhile, the first outgoing batch students of the Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women (SPMCW), run by the SVIMS, took part in a screening drive for cancer and non-communicable diseases. Dr. Ravikumar announced the launch of ‘Engaging the Elderly’ programme to deal with chronic illnesses among senior citizens.