Andhra Pradesh

Cancer screening helps in identifying the disease at early stage: SP

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika Patil on Sunday asked all the people to attend cancer screening tests to identify the disease at the initial stage so that it could be cured without any side effects. The Vizinagaram Police Department and the Global Cancer Foundation organised ‘Cancer Run21’ from the SP’s office to the Collector’s office.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that many women had become victims of cancer and a majority of them were approaching the doctors at a very late stage. Additional Superintendent of Police P.Satyanarayana and other senior officials were present.


