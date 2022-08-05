Cancer centre at Guntur govt. hospital gives free treatment

The lone public health sector unit has advanced diagnostic and radiation facilities

Secretary, K. Jawahar Reddy, chairman and Managing Director, Natco Trust, VC Nannapaneni and vice president N Sadasiva Rao at the Natco Cancer Centre at GGH in Guntur. | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

The lone public health sector unit has advanced diagnostic and radiation facilities

The Natco Cancer Centre at the Government General Hospital, Guntur, provides free treatment for patients from economically backward communities and is the only facility in the public health sector in the State.

Inaugurated in July, 2020 by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the centre is built on a 4,000 square yard site with a carpet area of 80,000 square feet at a cost of ₹65 crore, with Natco Trust spending ₹40 crore. It is equipped with 110 beds, two Intensive Care Units of eight beds each, a central pharmacy and nursing stations on every floor.

It has radiation and diagnostic facilities like the LINAC machine, brachytherapy unit and X-Ray unit, procured by the State government at a cost of ₹22.5 crore. Two operation theatres, one modular and other non-modular, are available.

The cancer hospital has departments of Radiotherapy, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, and 24 nurses.

The centre has patients coming from across the State and the volume has been steadily increasing. At present, 40-45 patients come for radiation and 20-25 chemotherapy sessions are held daily. About 150 out-patients utilise the services.

Patients can get free treatment or under Arogyasri with no limits on financial sanction.

“I have been associated with the project since 2013 and though we encountered challenges, we have managed to complete the project on time,” says retired executive engineer, Ashok Kumar Yadlapati.