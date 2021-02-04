Cancer awareness talk and screening today

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 February 2021 00:18 IST

The Hindu FIC and Omega Hospitals, Health City, Visakhapatnam, are jointly organising a ‘Cancer Awareness talk and Screening’ for the benefit of the teachers and students of APSWR Jr. College, Meghadripeta on the occasion of World Cancer Day on Thursday.

The World Cancer Day, being observed annually on February 4 since 2000, is an initiative of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). It is a campaign built to resonate, inspire change and mobilise action. The theme for this year’s Cancer Day is ‘I am and I will – Together all our actions matter’.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. B. Ravi Shankar, Managing Director of Omega Hospital, a clinical oncology professional specialised in Head and Neck Oncology and Breast and Gynaec Oncology and their team from Omega Hospital will address the teachers/girl students on common causes of cancer, prevention and self-examination.

M. Sanjeeva Rao, District Coordinator of APSWR Schools, Visakhapatnam, will be the guest of honour for this event. The programme will start at 11 a.m. at APSW Residential School and Jr College, Meghadripeta campus.

The organisers have arranged for primary screening for female participants at the venue.