GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cancer awareness programme organised on occasion of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday

Published - August 31, 2024 06:26 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Anjaniputra Chiranjeevi Prajaseva Sangham holding a medical camp on the occasion of Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Anjaniputra Chiranjeevi Prajaseva Sangham holding a medical camp on the occasion of Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Several organisations including Chiranjeevi Yuvatha, Anjaniputra Chiranjeevi Prajaseva Sangham Blood Donors Club, Anjaniputra Chiranjeevi Walkers Club jointly organised several charitable activities, such as conducting medical camp and cancer awareness programmes on the occasion of Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan’s birthday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders Tyada Ramakrishna Rao, who is also known as Balu and Rowthu Kumar, organised the programmes while recalling Mr. Pawan’s dedication to the development of the State. Mr. Ramakrishna Rao said that the cancer awareness programme organised in Lankapatnam street of Vizianagaram evoked good response as over 200 locals attended for screening.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.