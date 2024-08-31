Cancer awareness programme organised on occasion of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday

Several organisations including Chiranjeevi Yuvatha, Anjaniputra Chiranjeevi Prajaseva Sangham Blood Donors Club, Anjaniputra Chiranjeevi Walkers Club jointly organised several charitable activities, such as conducting medical camp and cancer awareness programmes on the occasion of Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan’s birthday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders Tyada Ramakrishna Rao, who is also known as Balu and Rowthu Kumar, organised the programmes while recalling Mr. Pawan’s dedication to the development of the State. Mr. Ramakrishna Rao said that the cancer awareness programme organised in Lankapatnam street of Vizianagaram evoked good response as over 200 locals attended for screening.