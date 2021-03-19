Cancer awareness programme organised at VSP

A cancer awareness programme was organised by WIPS-RINL in association with Anil Neerukonda Hospital at the Training and Development Centre of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Thursday.

A team of 10 members, including doctors and staff headed by Dr. V Suryaprabha, Professor & HOD (Ob-Gyn), conducted the session. DGM (D&E) and WIPS Coordinator K. Sarala welcomed the team and General Manager (MM) M. Sheela Priyadarshini inaugurated the session and spoke on the importance of women’s health.

Dr. V. Surya Prabha highlighted various important aspects of woman’s issues, preventive diagnosis for cancer, precautions to be taken during menopausal stages and the importance of diet and exercises through a video presentation. She urged women to spread the knowledge to others help them lead a better and healthier life.

A senior physiotherapist demonstrated the exercises for various general problems and doctors explained how to carry out self-examination for checking of breast lumps in the early stage. Random sugar tests, oxygen level measurements and blood pressure tests were conducted.

Senior Manager and Secretary-WIPS G. Vaidehi thanked the management and the team from Anil Neerukonda Hospital for enabling the conduct of the awareness session.

The WIPS team and the women employees thanked Dr. V. Suryaprabha who retired as GM (Medical) at Visakha Steel General Hospital of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant for her concern towards health of women of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

A large number of women employees participated in the programme.