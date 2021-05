Cancellation of special trains extended further due to COVID second wave and poor patronage

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 May 2021 19:55 IST

Due to the second wave of COVID-19 infection and poor patronage, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to extend the cancellation of the following special trains.

The cancelled trains are, 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur daily special train leaving Visakhapatnam from June 1 to 10, 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam daily special train, leaving Raipur from June 2 to 11, 08445 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur special train, leaving Bhubaneswar from June 1 to 10, and 08446 Jagdalpur-Visakhapatnam special train, leaving Jagdalpur June 2 to 11.

Advertising

Advertising

Train no. 08516 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul special train, leaving Visakhapatnam from June 1 to 10, 08515 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam special train, leaving Kirandul from June 2 to 11, 08561 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda special train, leaving Visakhapatnam from June 1 to 10, 08562 Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam special train, leaving Kacheguda from June 2 to 11, are cancelled.

Train no. 07488 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa special train, leaving Visakhapatnam from June 1 to 10, 07487 Kadapa-Visakhapatnam special train, leaving Kadapa from June 2 to 11, 02831 Visakhapatnam- Lingampalli special train, leaving Visakhapatnam from June 1 to 10, and 02832 Lingampalli- Visakhapatnam special train, leaving Lingampalli from June 2 to 11, will be cancelled, according to Senior Deputy Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi.

Similarly, 02882 Bhubaneswar-Pune special train, leaving Bhubaneswar on Tuesdays i.e., on June 1 and 8, is cancelled and 02881 Pune-Bhubaneswar special train, leaving Pune on Thursdays i.e., June 3 and 10, is cancelled. Train no. 08301 Sambalpur- Rayagada special train, leaving Sambalpur on June 5 and 6, and 08302 Rayagada-Sambalpur special train, leaving Rayagada on June 5 and 6, are cancelled.