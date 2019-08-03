Cancellation of Polavaram tenders mindless: Lokesh

The YSRCP government’s decision to cancel the tenders of the Polavaram project was “mindless and unfortunate,” said TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh on Saturday.

Taking to the Twitter, Mr. Lokesh said Nabard funds could be secured only after the approval of the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Union Ministry of Water Resources, and the Finance Ministry.

It was strange that only the YSRCP government could see corruption in the project and not by any of these Central departments, he said.

The State should realise that the Polavaram project was the lifeline of the people of Andhra Pradesh, he added.

Referring to the YSRCP allegation on mismanagement of funds to the tune of ₹2,600 crore, Mr. Lokesh asserted that the TDP could produce accounts for every rupee spent on the Polavaram project. He tagged a post of the Union Minister for Jal Shakti’s answer to a question on the Polavaram project in the Lok Sabha, wherein the Minister had termed the Andhra Pradesh State’s decision to call for fresh tenders on Polavaram as “unfortunate” and a “new hindrance for the project.”

Snipe at Jagan

Quoting the Union Minister who said that construction of the Polavaram project was the responsibility of the Andhra Pradesh government and that its decision was bound to result in delay and cost escalation, Mr. Lokesh called the Chief Minister a “Tughlaq.”