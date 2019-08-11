‘Cancellation of Polavaram project tenders a risky step’

Tobacco Board chairman Y. Raghunadha Babu said on Sunday that cancellation of tenders in the Polavaram project was a risky step.

The State government should have waited for the expert committee to give its findings, Mr. Raghunadha Babu said during the ‘Meet-the-Press’ organised by the A.P. Union of Working Journalists here.

The government should initiate action against corrupt officials, he said, and added that all the efforts by the former Water Resources Minister, Nitin Gadkari, to get the project executed at old rates had come to naught due to the State government’s “overenthusiasm.” He said the TDP and the Congress had completely neglected the development of the State, and it was unfortunate that the previous government had squandered the financial assistance offered by the Centre in lieu of the SCS.

Natural farming

Mr. Raghunadha Babu said he would strive to bring down the cost of cultivation so that farmers could make profits. He suggested the farmers to grow tobacco by adopting the natural methods recommended by Subhash Palekar to cater to the niche markets. He stated that the restrictions on the sale of tobacco products was problematic for the farmers and he would see to it that they did not lose their livelihood. The Centre was supposed to take care of public health, which was the reason why it had imposed a ban on some tobacco products, and the farmers should adjust accordingly, he observed.