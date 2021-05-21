Cancellation of parishad polls unfortunate: Sajjala

‘Such decisions may undermine the democratic process’

YSRCP general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that the State High Court order cancelling the elections conducted for the ZPTCs and MPTCs in April is unfortunate.

“The elections were conducted with much difficulty. Many government personnel risked their lives in performing electoral duties. Such decisions could undermine the democratic process, and people could lose faith in the electoral process. The voting percentage was high even amid COVID-19 restrictions. We see no reason in cancelling the process,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told the media on Friday.

Stating that the State Election Commission had conducted the parishad elections as directed by a similar Division Bench of the High Court, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said it was unfortunate that the judgment ignored the people’s decision.

“Elections are a part of democracy. The government had conducted the elections keeping the COVID-19 crisis in view, as the elected people’s representatives will be available to serve the public better during the pandemic,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the YSRCP would win any election, as people were on its side.