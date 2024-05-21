GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cancellation of flight irks passengers at Tirupati airport

Published - May 21, 2024 03:22 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Passengers of a Star Air flight to Kalaburagi faced inconvenience when the flight scheduled to take off from Tirupati airport at 4.20 p.m. on May 20 (Monday) was cancelled at the last minute.

The Star Air representatives announced the cancellation of the flight owing to a technical snag at the last minute. Irked over this, some passengers staged a demonstration at the airport, demanding alternate arrangements.

They demanded refund of their fare and the airline agreed after several levels of parleys. Many accepted the refund, while some others booked for a flight for May 21 (Tuesday).

