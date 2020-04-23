Cancel private varsity tests, urges Praja Science Vedika

The Praja Science Vedika has requested the State Governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to cancel the validity of online entrance examinations conducted by private universities till the results of the Intermediate examinations are announced and examinations for Class X conducted.

Praja Science Vedika State president M. Suresh Babu alleged that some private universities were earning a lot of money by conducting online entrance tests to fill seats.

“Valuation of Intermediate answer-sheets in both States has not taken place and the process may start in May. Class X exams are yet to be conducted. However, some universities are holding online entrance tests in April, hoping to complete the admission process in May and conduct classes from June onwards,” Mr. Suresh Babu said.

“At a time when governments are unsure if entrance examinations can be conducted till June or July, and board examinations and term-end examinations have been put off indefinitely, some private universities are creating an artificial demand for the seats,” he alleged. He was also not in favour of only conducting entrance examinations ‘online’, though beneficial in some ways. This should be optional, he said.

There was no demand for seats in these private universities and they do not abide by promises in their brochure. A trend has begun of parents reserving seats by paying ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 (non-refundable), as the dates for government examinations and common entrance examinations has not been announced yet, Mr. Suresh Babu said, adding that these online tests should be conducted in June only if the COVID-19 situation improves.