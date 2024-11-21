Cancel agreements entered into with Adani in A.P.: CPI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Thursday demanded that the government cancel all agreements entered into with Adani companies by the previous YSRCP regime and launch an investigation by a sitting judge of the High Court into the Adani corruption scandal.

In a statement, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna reiterated CPI’s allegation that the YSRCP government had engaged in large-scale corruption through power agreements with Adani companies.

Moreover, a case was registered in the Eastern District Court of New York on October 24 over alleged payments made by Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and others to secure benefits through Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). It was reported that officials working at various levels in Andhra Pradesh received bribes amounting to ₹1,750 crore. The officials who accepted the bribes should immediately be expelled and punished. The case in the New York court highlighted the extent of corruption involving the Adani group, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna added that the previous government had entered into MoUs with Adani group, handing over ports and power contracts to the company. “If Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is sincere, he should cancel all the agreements entered into with Adani by the previous YSRCP government,” he added.

