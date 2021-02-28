Cancel agreement made with POSCO, CITU urges Centre

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State president Ch. Narasinga Rao and State general secretary M.A. Gafoor have demanded that the Centre cancel its agreement made with the POSCO.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the CITU leaders noted that the agreement made by the Centre with POSCO on September 23, 2019, makes it the responsibility of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) to provide water, power, road, rail and sea transport to POSCO apart from obtaining environmental clearances. They wondered why the Centre has made the secret pact.

The CITU leaders noted that though VSP was a PSU and the State government, workers, officers and contract workers were all stakeholders in it.

Though Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had assured during his visit in 2019 that a decision on the VSP would be taken in consultation with trade unions, he went back on his promise and the secret pact was made, they alleged.