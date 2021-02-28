Cancel agreement made with POSCO, CITU urges Centre

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State president Ch. Narasinga Rao and State general secretary M.A. Gafoor have demanded that the Centre cancel its agreement made with the POSCO.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, the CITU leaders noted that the agreement made by the Centre with POSCO on September 23, 2019, makes it the responsibility of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) to provide water, power, road, rail and sea transport to POSCO apart from obtaining environmental clearances. They wondered why the Centre has made the secret pact.
The CITU leaders noted that though VSP was a PSU and the State government, workers, officers and contract workers were all stakeholders in it.
Though Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had assured during his visit in 2019 that a decision on the VSP would be taken in consultation with trade unions, he went back on his promise and the secret pact was made, they alleged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath