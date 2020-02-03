Canara Bank plans to expand its business in Srikakulam district

Canara Bank Divisional Manager Prasanth Kumar Sasmal on Monday said that the bank was expanding its business activity in rural and semi urban areas of Srikakulam district. He formally inaugurated bank established on new premises in Rajam town.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sasmal said that Rajam was considered to be one of the major towns as it had been spreading in all routes with wide-spread commercial and real estate activity.

Rajam branch manager Vijay Kumar said that the branch had already crossed ₹105 crore business in current financial year 2019-20 while hoping to achieve ₹150 crore business by end of the financial year. He felicitated senior customers and recalled their association with the bank for the last one decade. Senior executives of the bank Eswara Rao and Bharat were present in the inauguration.