Andhra Pradesh: Canal project will be completed soon, Konaseema ryots assured

Keen on avoiding another crop holiday scenario, says Agri Mission V-C

Keen on avoiding another crop holiday scenario, says Agri Mission V-C

Andhra Pradesh Agri Mission vice chairman M.V.S. Nagireddy on Tuesday assured the farmers that the pending modernisation works of irrigation canals in the Central delta of the Godavari in Konaseema district would be completed soon.

Agri Mission authorities on Tuesday held talks with all stakeholders including district officials, irrigation engineers, and farmers on the challenges being faced in the Central delta in utilising the existing irrigation infrastructure facilities in the wake of the crop holiday declared in the Central delta.

“Pending works on the canal modernisation project, desilting of the irrigation drains and encroachment of canals and drains are the immediate problems that need to be ironed out to ensure smooth irrigation water supply in the Central delta. The canal modernisation project would be relaunched soon,” Mr. Nagireddy said.

“Had the canal modernisation project been completed, there would not have been any question of a crop holiday in Konaseema district. On the other hand, respective departments should coordinate to avoid encroachment of the canals and drains,” said Mr. Nagireddy.

The Agri Mission vice chairman added that the district authorities have already intensified the desilting drive in the canals and drains through 44 works in the Central delta.

Irrigation engineers made it clear that the absence of canal modernisation works and poor allocation for Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of the irrigation canals remain major hurdles in the path towards better access to irrigation facilities in the Central delta.

Konaseema Collector Himanshu Shukla stated that a logical solution would be explored for the encroachments of the canals and drains and existing construction along these facilities. Amalapuram MP Ch. Anuradha, P .Gannavaram MLA, and district officials were present.