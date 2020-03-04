Canada identifies Vizag as key city for investments

Santosh Patnaik

Huge scope for collaboration on clean tech front, says Consul

Stating that Visakhapatnam has been identified by them as a key city for collaborative investments in defence technologies, tourism, smart city development, agro-based industries and disruptive technologies, Canada’s Consul and Trade Commissioner Cyril Borle said that the largest city in Andhra Pradesh has tremendous growth potential.

“This is my first visit to the city during my stint in India which began about six months ago. I am amazed with the landscape and panoramic view of the beach front, green-capped hillocks and the hilltop park of Kailasagiri,” he told The Hindu on the sidelines of a programme on ‘Brand Canada’ organised by CII and Indo-Canadian Business Chamber on Tuesday.

He said being home to an important naval establishment, they would wish to explore collaborations in defence technologies. Visakhapatnam is among 12 cities in India identified by Canada as having potential for heavy investments in various areas.

“We are very strong on the technology front, clean fuel, dairy, IT and communications. This is only a beginning of our ties with the city and we hope to have more interactive programmes to explore opportunities of mutual interest in future,” he said.

Mr. Borle, who looks after science, technology and innovation, said Visakhapatnam being the ninth richest city in India with a GDP growth $150 billion, has a bright future.

‘Student-friendly ambience’

“Visakhapatnam is also a port city which renders it favourable for driving businesses from across the country and around the world. Fishing and various heavy industries like petroleum, steel plants, etc. have flourished in the city as a result. Subsequently, industries involving heavy machineries generate a lot of toxic residue and our vision and leadership in clean technology coupled with Visakhapatnam’s industrial acumen has the potential to culminate into a cleaner and enhanced industrial blueprint for the future.”

Mr. Borle said as many as 1.9 million people of Indian origin had settled down in Canada, accounting for 6% of its total population. The number of Indian students had increased to 2,00000, he said adding Canada had turned into a favourite destination for higher education for many Indian students due to conducive climate, employment opportunities and affordable living conditions.