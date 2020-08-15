Can defeat COVID-19 through collective will, says A.P. Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy taking the guard of honour at the Independence Day celebrations in Chittoor on Saturday. Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta and Superintendent of Police Senthil Kumar are seen.

CHITTOOR

15 August 2020 23:18 IST

He praises frontline workers at Independence Day celebrations

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy on Saturday said that the COVID-19 pandemic can be effectively tackled with collective adherence to the guidelines, for which concerted efforts from all sections of people is needed.

After hoisting the tricolour and taking guard of honor at the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Police parade grounds here, the Deputy Chief Minister said that at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was shaking the morale of a cross-section of society, the medical, paramedical, police and sanitation workers across Andhra Pradesh were rendering commendable services to patients.

Referring to the drinking water problem in the western mandals of Chittoor district, Mr. Narayanaswamy said that under the RDMP Scheme, the western parts of Chittoor district will get water through the Galeru-Nagari Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti linkage canal from the Gandikota project. The HNSS Punganur branch canal would support three balancing reservoirs, which are to come up at an estimated cost of ₹2,250 crore released from the World Bank funds.

The Assembly constituencies of Tamballapalle, Madanapalle, Punganur and Piler, and the municipalities of Madanapalle and Punganur, will be provided with a permanent solution to drinking water problems, for which works worth ₹2,800 crore are under way, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that the State Government is determined to resuscitate the industrial sector in the district, which has been badly affected by the pandemic since March this year. As many as 1627 MSMEs were given ₹114 crore as subsidy arrears under the ReSTART package. Since June 2019 till date, 14 major industries have come up with ₹4,617 crore as investments, thus providing employment to 5,711 persons.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said that proximity to Chennai and Krishnapatnam seaports and Chennai and Bengaluru airports, coupled with good road connectivity through National Highways, Chittoor district is bestowed with a congenial atmosphere for industrial growth and revolutionary employment opportunities for the youth.

“As part of the commitment towards total prohibition, 496 belt shops were closed in Chittoor district. The Special Enforcement Bureau, formed in May 2020, is working towards total eradication of country liquor. As many as 534 cases were booked in inter-State liquor smuggling activity, and 783 persons were arrested, and 7,730 litres of illicit liquor and 429 vehicles seized in the raids. With a drastic fall in the consumption of liquor, it is a welcome sign of a strong economy,” he said.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister felicitated some COVID-19 patients who donated plasma after testing negative for the virus. Appreciation letters were distributed to the staff of various departments.

Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta, Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar and people’s representatives were present at the programme.