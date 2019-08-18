Campbell aqueduct under flood water

The Campbell aqueduct where the river Krishna splits into two branches is under flood water, which is over seven and a half lakh cusecs on Saturday morning.

Flood waters inundated the aqueduct for the second time in the past decade, last time being in 2009 when the inflow was nearly 12 lakh cusecs.

According to the available information, foundation-stone for construction of the aqueduct-cum-bridge was laid in 1934 by the Government of Madras Member (Irrigation and Revenue) Sir A.Y.G. Campbell. Cannon Dunkerley and Co. Limited was the construction agency.

At seven lakh cusecs of inflow at the aqueduct, there is always a threat of breaching of the embankments, apart from flooding in the island habitations of Edlanka, Puligadda Pallepalem, Regullanka, Vasumatla, Bobbarlanka, and K. Kothapalem, where several houses were being flooded. “There is no threat to the aqueduct, given its design and present state of construction stability. However, the only concern is outflow down the aqueduct, that normally receives the huge inflow of seawater due to high tide near the river’s confluence point into the Bay of Bengal,” Bandar Revenue Divisional Officer J. Udaya Bhaskar told The Hindu. According to a release by Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, at least 24 boats are in operation, evacuating the affected people in the islands of river Krishna.

Meanwhile, a group of Ministers - Anil Kumar Yadav (Irrigation), Perni Nani (Transport) and Kodali Nani (Civil Supplies) -- inspected the islands and reviewed the measures being taken for evacuation and temporary rehabilitation facilities.

The Ministers took stock of the situation at Pamula Lanka and Vallorupalem in Thotlavallooru mandal, Edlanaka and other areas adjacent to the aqueduct.

“Crop enumeration will be done once the flood water recedes,” said Mr. Anil Kumar Yadav.

Crops affected

Standing crops like banana and turmeric down the aqueduct are being flooded causing worry to farmers.