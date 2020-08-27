Campaign starts on right behaviour to check COVID-19 spread

VIJAYAWADA

27 August 2020 23:40 IST

Focus to be on proper use of masks

With the number of COVID-19 infections increasing unabated, the Health Department has launched a month-long campaign titled ‘Maske Kavacham’ (mask is the shield) to contain the spread of novel coronavirus by creating awareness of COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas along with Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Heath Department Commissioner K. Bhaskar and others launched the campaign publicity material at the COVID Control Centre in the city on Thursday.

Mr. Srinivas said that many studies have suggested that wearing the right kind of face masks in the right manner could contain the spread of the virus effectively.

He said it is the responsibility of the younger ones in the family to protect senior citizens by following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The campaign would focus on creating awareness on the use of masks and the right way of using it among the public at the village level.

All the government departments, village and ward secretariats, NGOs and religious institutions would be engaged in the campaign to reach out to most of the population, he said.

All media of communication from public announcements to social media would be explored in the campaign.