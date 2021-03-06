Campaign peaks for municipal elections in Eluru

Rajulapudi Srinivas

06 March 2021 00:53 IST

Sanitation, safe drinking water on agenda of all parties

With the campaigning for municipal elections ending in three days, candidates are busy meeting the voters and urging them to vote for them in Eluru Municipal Corporation.

Contestants, along with their family members, were seen going door-to-door in Padamara Veedhi, Tangellamudi, Toorpu Veedhi, Sanivarapupeta and other areas on Friday.

Almost all the parties are promising to improve sanitation, provide safe drinking water, develop roads and solve pig menace in Eluru, represented by Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani).

Of the 50 wards, three (1, 3 and 32 wards) have been declared unanimous and elections will be conducted for the remaining 47 wards on March 10. Candidates of the ruling YSR Congress Party, TDP, Jana Sena Party (JSP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CPI, CPI (M) and a few independents are in the fray.

There are 2,47,631 voters in the corporation, of which 1,27,890 are women. Former mayor Sk. Noorjahan is campaigning for the ruling party candidates.

Mr. Nani, who was campaigning for the party candidates, has appealed to the voters to support the YSRCP for the development of the town. Participating in the poll campaign for the party candidate Pamu Padma in Padamara Veedhi on Friday, the Minister said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had rolled out several welfare schemes women, students and other sections.

Telugu Desam Party candidate for 46th division, Rasaamsetti Rajani campaigned in Tangellamudi in the town. She appealed to the electors to vote for TDP. Former MLAs are involved in the campaign for the success of the Opposition party candidates.

West Godavari CPI district secretary Dega Prabhakar, CPI (M) district secretary Chintakayala Babu Rao, JSP leader Reddy Appala Naidu, BJP and independents campaigning for the victory of their party candidates.