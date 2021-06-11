Campaign launched topromote electric vehicles

400 charging stations to be set up in the first phase

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday launched a ‘Go Electric’ campaign in virtual mode for creating awareness on the benefits of e-Mobility and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“The government is giving a big push to electric mobility. It has decided to set up 400 charging stations in the first phase,” said the Minister and insisted that electric vehicles were a viable alternative to internal combustion engines by virtue of their lower operational costs.

The e-Mobility helps reduce emissions and the dependence on the import of fossil fuels from other countries. The Minister further said that India was heavily dependant on crude oil imports while it was fighting air pollution for cleaner and greener future.

Sustainable transport system

“The campaign will address those two challenges by creating awareness among people on the need for adoption of electric mobility and sustainable transport systems,” said Mr. Srinivasa Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Energy Secretary N. Srikant said the government was taking constructive measures to promote electric vehicles and setting up charging infrastructure, keeping in view their critical role in energy security and controlling air pollution.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is monitoring the ‘Go Electric’ campaign in the State, in coordination with the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM).

FAME-II scheme

New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation Vice-Chairman S. Ramana Reddy said that MOUs had been signed with the NTPC, Rajasthan Electronics and Industries Limited and other agencies for setting up 400 charging stations in 73 locations under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME)-II scheme.

Besides, the NREDCAP is coordinating with Manesar-based International Centre for Automotive Technology for establishment of intelligent testing tracks for vehicles at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore.

SECM CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy, NREDCAP General Managers K. Srinivas and C.B. Jagadeeswara Reddy and others were present on the occasion.