ADVERTISEMENT

Campaign for Barashahid Dargah facelift pays off as govt. okays funding

April 14, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - NELLORE

Suspended MLA thanks Chief Minister for intervening in the matter and ensuring release of funds

S Murali
S. Murali

Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy showing a copy of the Government Order directing release of funds for the facelift of the shrine, at a press conference in Nellore on Friday.

A united struggle by members of the Muslim community under the leadership of suspended YSR Congress Party MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy for funds for giving a facelift to Barashahid Dargah paid off with the State Government promulgating an order late on Thursday for the purpose.

Thanking Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for intervening in the matter and ensuring that the Finance Department cleared the decks for the development project, the MLA from Nellore Rural Assembly segment told a press conference on Friday that the campaign for funds through post cards, mobile phones and social media by the members of the community in the holy month of Ramazan paid off.

Imams thanked the Chief Minister as well as the MLA for taking the initiative to improve amenities at the dargah which is visited by devotees cutting across religious lines, especially on Muharram for the thanksgiving ritual of ‘Rottela Panduga’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The facilities at the dargah by the side of the pictureseque Swarla Cheruvu would be improved by the next Muharram and a Masjid would also be constructed there, the Imams said.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy said that politicking should be restricted to election time and constant endeavours should be made, whether in power or not, for people’s welfare thereafter. He added that he would continue with his struggle for funds to end the civic woes of the people of his constituency including a bridge to replace the low-level causeway at Pottepalem, by mobilising support for the cause by cutting across party lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US